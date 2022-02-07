Avalanche warning issued in five districts of Himachal

The Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE), Manali, has issued an avalanche warning at 24 places in five districts of Himachal Pradesh, including Lahaul and Spiti, Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur and Shimla.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In wake of the alert, the respective district administrations have advised people to avoid venturing into avalanche-prone areas. SASE has issued avalanche warning in Solang nullah, south and north portals of Atal Tunnel, Koksar, Batal, Kaza, Tabo, Sumdo, Kalpa, Karchham, Sangla, Chitkul, Narkanda and Theog.

Avalanche may also hit Jalori Pass, Nehrukund, Palchan-Kothi, Rohtang Pass, Sissu, Tandi, Keylong, Darcha, and other high-altitude areas.

Other avalanche prone areas are Killar, Barwas, Gahar, Kalawan, Ranikot in remote Pangi valley of Chamba and Manimahesh trek route in Bharmour.

The hill state experienced a spell of snow on Thursday and Friday, throwing normal life out of gear.

Though the skies have cleared, the state is still struggling to return to normal as hundreds of roads are still blocked for traffic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Director of State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said that as many as 423 roads including three national highways were still closed for traffic across the state. More than 145 roads are closed for traffic in Shimla, 115 in Lahaul-Spiti and 45 in Chamba. Over 276 power transformers are yet to be repaired and water supply in 92 schemes has is also to be restored.

Lahaul-Spiti Superintendent of Police Manav Verma said the road conditions on Manali-Leh highway were not suitable for vehicular movement so only four-wheel drive with chains are allowed to ply in emergency situation.

Meanwhile, the clear skies have resulted in temperatures plunging further. Keylong, the administrative headquarters of tribal Lahaul-Spiti was closes with night temperature recorded at minus 13.2 degrees C.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kalpa saw a low of minus 3.8 degrees C, Manali minus 1.8 degrees C and Kufri minus 1.2 degrees C. Dalhousie recorded minimum temperature of 0.8 degrees C and state capital Shimla 1.2 degrees C. The MeT department has sounded yellow alert for moderate to dense fog in plains which may affect the traffic movement. The higher hills may continue to experience snowfall and rains till February 8.

CPIM slams govt, Shimla MC for ill-preparedness to cope with snowfall

The Communist Party of India- Marxist’s Shimla district committee has flayed the state government and Shimla municipal corporation for ill-preparedness to cope with the recent snowfall which has completely disrupted the normal life in state capital town.

“Due to the mismanagement of the government and the municipal corporation, even today roads and street ways of Shimla have not been fully restored. The roads connecting the state capital Shimla with upper parts of the district are also still closed,” alleged Sanjay Chauhan the CPIM district secretary and former Shimla mayor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Showers lash parts of Kashmir, more likely on February 8

Srinagar A feeble western disturbance brought overnight light rains in parts of Kashmir on Sunday while another weather system is expected to hit the region on Tuesday night, the weather office said.

The J&K and Ladakh centres of IMD said owing to a western disturbance which hit the region on Saturday evening, light showers were experienced in Kupwara and Gulmarg besides Leh. “We witnessed rains during the night at a few weather stations and then during the day, showers were again experienced at a few more stations including Srinagar,” said IMD meteorologist Mohammad Hussain Mir.

He said the current weather system will dissipate by Monday afternoon and another will hit the region by Tuesday night.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The meteorologist said that the weather will then remain dry from February 10-12. “Then again, we may experience some light rains from February 13,” he added.

The weather in Ladakh will be overcast on Monday as well with light to moderate snow at many places.

The night temperatures in the Valley have improved over the past few days.