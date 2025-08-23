Ban on altering vehicle’s original dimensions: Jammu DM

Jammu district magistrate Rakesh Minhas, on Friday, clarified the recent order on vehicle modifications, addressing concerns raised by the public. This clarification follows intensified traffic enforcement drives across Jammu, during which several vehicles with unauthorised modifications were found in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act and related safety norms. (File)

He stated that the order applies only to changes that alter a vehicle’s original dimensions as approved by the manufacturer. It also reiterates existing prohibitions on tinted glasses, pressure horns, high-intensity lights and other unauthorised alterations that compromise road safety and public convenience.

He further clarified that there is no ban on BIS-approved alloy wheels, provided they conform to the manufacturer’s prescribed specifications and do not cause any dimensional changes to the vehicle.

He appealed to the public to cooperate with the administration in promoting safe road practices and to ensure that any modifications remain within the ambit of law.

Meanwhile, Minhas visited Rajinder Bazaar in old Jammu City and interacted with the bazaar association to listen to their demands and grievances.

The traders raised issues including installation of security cameras, decongestion measures, fixing of sagging wires and cables and developing the market as a heritage bazaar.

He assured that the requests have been duly noted for consideration. He further informed that traders would be kept in the loop during future deliberations aimed at boosting trade, tourism and commerce in the city.