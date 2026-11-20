A Bathinda court on Thursday deferred the trial in the murder case of digital content creator and influencer Kanchan Kumari, alias Kanchan Bhabhi, after two crucial prosecution witnesses failed to appear before it for the second consecutive hearing. The trial court will next hear the matter on December 15.

During the last hearing held in September, the sessions court had summoned the deceased’s mother and complainant, Girja Devi, and her son Naresh Kumar, but they did not appear in court. (HT FILE)

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The 30-year-old influencer from Ludhiana was found dead inside her car in the parking lot of Adesh Medical College and Hospital in Bhucho, Bathinda, on June 11 last year.

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Trial in the case against four accused started on September 22. During the last hearing held in September, the sessions court had summoned the deceased’s mother and complainant, Girja Devi, and her son Naresh Kumar, but they did not appear in court.

The sessions court had issued bailable warrants after the mother-son duo skipped the hearing on the maiden hearing of the trial.

The accused’s counsel Manpreet Singh Brar said that Girja and Naresh did not turn up in court again and the matter was deferred to the next month. The trial court’s order on today’s proceedings is yet to be released.

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{{^usCountry}} The Bathinda police had arrested four Nihangs, including the radical leader Amritpal Singh Mehron who was deported from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in April this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Bathinda police had arrested four Nihangs, including the radical leader Amritpal Singh Mehron who was deported from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in April this year. {{/usCountry}}

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An investigation found that five men were involved in the crime, but only four — Mehron, Jaspreet Singh, Nimratjit Singh and Ranjit Singh — have been identified so far. Jaspreet and Nimratjit were arrested the very next day, while Mehron’s associate Ranjit was arrested subsequently.

As per the police investigation, Kanchan was strangled on June 10, 2025, over what Mehron and his co-accused considered “immoral content” that had allegedly hurt Sikh sentiments.