Bathinda twin blasts: Court extends ‘radicalised’ accused’s remand by 5 days

A Bathinda district court on Thursday extended the police remand of Gurpreet Singh, a ‘radicalised’ law student charged with assembling explosives unlawfully at his house in Jeeda village, by five days. Gurpreet Singh, a 19-year-old from Jeeda village after court hearing in Bathinda on Thursday. (PTI)

The 19-year-old accused, who was reportedly influenced by the Islamic fanatics, was brought to the court in a wheelchair amid tight security and his face covered with a mask.

With his right hand amputated due to the impact of the explosion, Gurpreet is recovering from the incident.

The police authorities pleaded to the court today that they require more time to recover a smartphone that Gurpreet had sold for ₹45,000, which he later used to source explosive chemicals online.

The civil judge (junior division) of Bathinda district court, Rasveen Kaur, granted police remand of Gurpreet till September 30.

The accused was arrested on September 18, and the court sent him to police custody till September 25.

Two high-intensity explosions took place at Jeeda village on September 10, leaving the accused Gurpreet and his father Jagtar Singh injured.

Material evidence recovered from the house and the revelation of the radicalised accused, the police said that he was planning a fidayeen attack on an unspecified target.

A multi-pocket vest was also recovered from the spot, and Gurpreet’s mobile phone had clues that hinted that he was planning a suicide attack.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said on Thursday that the teams are working to solve the entire case.

She denied reports that highly explosive chemicals like lead azide or picric were used.

“We have yet to receive reports from the forensic science laboratory (FSL) on the kinds of explosives or chemicals sourced and used by Gurpreet. Our team has no information on the types of chemicals as its analysis is a time-consuming process,” she added.

The case has attracted multiple agencies, including the Punjab Police, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Intelligence Bureau (IB), and Indian Army are investigating the case.

As per the police authorities, Gurpreet has a history of psychiatric issues and was treated at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. Investigators said Gurpreet was using a fake identity to follow Islamic radical content on social media.

Police sources said there is still no clinching evidence that Gurpreet was in touch with any terror out in Pakistan or elsewhere.

“All the investigators have found so far is that he was influenced by watching digital content,” said an official