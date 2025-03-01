Menu Explore
Bhagwanpuria gang member caught with six pistols, ammo in Amritsar

BySurjit Singh
Mar 01, 2025 02:01 PM IST

Accused Gurbaaz Singh of Tarn Taran faces eight criminal cases, including attempt to murder; weapons smuggled from Madhya Pradesh for carrying out criminal activities in Punjab.

The counter-intelligence (CI) team of Amritsar police busted an illegal weapon smuggling module with the arrest of a member of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang and recovered six .32-bore pistols along with 10 cartridges from him, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Saturday.

The counter-intelligence (CI) team of Amritsar police busted an illegal weapon smuggling module with the arrest of a member of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang and recovered six .32-bore pistols along with 10 cartridges from him. (HT Photo)
The accused, Gurbaaz Singh, a resident of Warring Suba Singh village in Tarn Taran district, had been facing eight criminal cases from attempt to murder, snatching, to violations under the Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Yadav said that a team of CI, Amritsar, received inputs that Gurbaaz and his accomplice are members of the Bhagwanpuria gang and are in possession of illegal weapons for criminal activities.

Gurbaaz was to deliver weapons to someone near the church in the vicinity of the Indian Institute of Management, Amritsar, on the Tarn Taran bypass, he said. Acting swiftly, police teams raided the area and arrested the accused with the arms and ammunition.

The DGP said the firearms were smuggled from Madhya Pradesh for carrying out criminal activities in Punjab.

Police also identified the key member of the module, who is in touch with gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, and raids are on to arrest him.

A case was registered on Friday under Section 25 of the Arms Act and 61(2) and 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, officials said.

