Bhiwani woman teacher cremated, Haryana govt extends internet ban

A day after the Haryana government decided to hand over the 19-year-old Bhiwani playschool teacher’s death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and conducted her third autopsy at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, her family cremated her at their native village of Dhani Laxman on Thursday in the presence of a large gathering and administrative officials. After the Haryana government decided to hand over the 19-year-old Bhiwani playschool teacher’s death case to the CBI and conducted her third autopsy at AIIMS, iNew Delhi, her family cremated her at their native village of Dhani Laxman on Thursday.

The body of the teacher was brought for the last rites from the Bhiwani civil hospital on Thursday morning and her younger brother lit the pyre.

On Thursday, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that the case will be handed over to the CBI for an inquiry on the family’s request. Inspector general of police Rajshri, who was at the cremation, offered condolences to the bereaved family. Loharu sub divisional magistrate Manoj Kumar was also present and assured the family of an impartial inquiry.

The woman’s father said that the cremation was conducted only after the state government accepted their demands of handing over the case to the CBI and carrying out the autopsy for the third time at AIIMS, New Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has extended the suspension of internet services in Bhiwani district for one more day — until 11 am on Friday — as a precautionary measure. Earlier, internet services in both Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri districts were suspended until 11 am on Thursday.

The teacher had gone missing on August 11, and her body was recovered two days later near a canal in Singhani village. Initially, the police registered a case of murder but the probe found she had committed suicide by consuming insecticide. The family rejected the suicide findings and refused to cremate the body, demanding the case be handed over to the CBI and a third autopsy at AIIMS, Delhi.