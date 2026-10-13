Binain Khap threatens protest over arrest of Haryana woman journalist

The Binain Khap has warned of an agitation starting October 15 if the Haryana government fails to withdraw the FIR against a woman journalist and secure her release by October 14. The Khap alleges that her arrest, following a purported sting operation on the drug menace in chief minister Nayab Saini’s constituency, amounts to an attack on press freedom.

The villagers said that a seven-member coordination committee will lead the agitation, while a 31-member working committee has been formed to assign and manage different responsibilities. (HT Photo)

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Binain Khap president, Raghuvir Nain, announced that a mahapanchayat would be convened in Jind on October 15 to mobilise support from leaders of other khaps and chalk out the future course of action. He demanded that the government withdraw the FIR, alleging that an “undeclared emergency” had been imposed in the state.

Nain said the Binain Khap would first hold a meeting to discuss the issue, following which representatives of other khaps would be invited to join the proposed agitation. “If the journalist was not released and the FIR withdrawn by October 14, the agitation would begin on October 15, with Surewala Chowk proposed as the protest site,” he said.

Meanwhile, residents of her native village of Litani in Hisar have constituted committees to coordinate the campaign seeking justice and the release of the journalist, who works with a news channel.

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{{^usCountry}} The villagers said that a seven-member coordination committee will lead the agitation, while a 31-member working committee has been formed to assign and manage different responsibilities. Both committees are scheduled to meet on Tuesday to prepare the strategy for the proposed agitation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The villagers said that a seven-member coordination committee will lead the agitation, while a 31-member working committee has been formed to assign and manage different responsibilities. Both committees are scheduled to meet on Tuesday to prepare the strategy for the proposed agitation. {{/usCountry}}

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