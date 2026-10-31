BJP anxious over changing mood of people, says Haryana Congress chief

Congress state president Rao Narendra Singh on Friday took a dig at the ruling BJP government for organising rallies and campaigns “in a huff” and said the party was anxious over the changing mood of the people.

Rao said that the party has stepped up preparations for its November 1 ‘Vote Bachao–Desh Bachao’ rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi where at least one lakh people from Haryana would participate. (HT Photo)

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“BJP has been worried about the changing political mood in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Haryana MLAs and the proposed visits of senior BJP leaders, including national president Nitin Nabin and Union home minister Amit Shah, show that the party is nervous,” he said.

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The Congress leader was speaking to reporters after a meeting he chaired with All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) Haryana in-charge Sanjay Dutt at Jat Bhawan in Karnal to assign duties and instruct party workers to go to Delhi in large numbers.

District urban president Parag Gaba, rural president Rajesh Vaid, senior leaders Divyanshu Budhiraja, Om Saluja and others were present.

Rao said that the party has stepped up preparations for its November 1 ‘Vote Bachao–Desh Bachao’ rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi where at least one lakh people from Haryana would participate.

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{{^usCountry}} Claiming that people were unhappy with the BJP government, the Congress chief cited allegations of vote theft, concerns surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), rising inflation and increased crime as major issues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Claiming that people were unhappy with the BJP government, the Congress chief cited allegations of vote theft, concerns surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), rising inflation and increased crime as major issues. {{/usCountry}}

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Reacting to BJP state president Dr Archana Gupta’s critical remarks on Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, he said they have been raising the concerns of the youth and it was the opposition’s responsibility to raise its voice whenever the government fails to perform its duties.

Meanwhile, working president of Haryana youth Congress Soumil Sandhu said that at least 10,000 workers from the state including 3,000 from Karnal will reach the rally.