Chandigarh: A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) revived their alliance for the 2027 Punjab assembly elections, the BJP is looking to contest around 42 to 45 of the state’s 117 seats, leaving roughly 72 to 75 to the SAD.

Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Shiromani Akali Dal (chief Sukhbir Singh Badal with Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon after announcing their alliance for the 2027 assembly elections at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. (HT Photo) more less

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The figures, nearly finalised, would mark a near doubling of the BJP’s share from its earlier 24-year partnership, under which the saffron party contested 23 seats and the SAD 94.

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Party insiders said the BJP had pressed for a bigger share on the back of its expanded urban and semi-urban footprint, while the SAD insisted on retaining its senior partner status.

The BJP is set to retain all 23 seats it contested under the previous arrangement dating back to the 1997 assembly polls.

Sources added that the constituency-wise list is still being worked out, with mutual adjustments possible on a few seats where both sides claim strong candidates.

On policy, the two parties plan to form a joint committee within a couple of days to flesh out the common minimum programme (CMP). Comprising leaders from both sides, the panel will translate the broad understanding already reached into a detailed, actionable document for the joint manifesto.

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{{^usCountry}} BJP Punjab affairs in-charge Satish Poonia is expected to play a key role on the panel, while former Rajya Sabha member Avinash Rai Khanna has already been tasked with preparing the party’s manifesto input. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BJP Punjab affairs in-charge Satish Poonia is expected to play a key role on the panel, while former Rajya Sabha member Avinash Rai Khanna has already been tasked with preparing the party’s manifesto input. {{/usCountry}}

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Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar said a common minimum programme addressing Panthic issues and curbing militancy is already in place, adding that the Bandi Singhs (Sikh prisoners) issue will also be resolved.

The reunion was formalised on Gurpurb on November 24—six years after the split over the three farm laws—at a joint press conference in New Delhi attended by Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP president Nitin Nabin, and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Leaders from both sides said the CMP will focus on a drug-free Punjab, restoring law and order, cracking down on gangsters, farmer welfare, and Hindu-Sikh unity. Jakhar said the tie-up would strengthen the principal Panthic party, counter militancy and radicalism in the border state, and reflect the BJP’s acceptance of the SAD as the senior partner signalling a united Punjab.

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