BJP leader, aide injured in attack in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur: BJP district vice-president Ranjit Singh Rana and his associate were injured on Tuesday night after unidentified men attacked them with sharp-edged weapons at Rana’s shop in Hoshiarpur.

BJP district vice-president Ranjit Singh Rana and his associate were injured on Tuesday night and are undergoing treatment at the Hoshiarpur Civil Hospital.

Rana suffered head injuries in the attack, while his associate also sustained injuries.

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Both were admitted to the Hoshiarpur Civil Hospital for treatment.

Hoshiarpur (City) SHO sub-inspector Anil Kumar said police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Statements from the injured will be recorded to determine further action, he added.