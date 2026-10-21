BJP leader, aide injured in attack in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur: BJP district vice-president Ranjit Singh Rana and his associate were injured on Tuesday night after unidentified men attacked them with sharp-edged weapons at Rana’s shop in Hoshiarpur.
Rana suffered head injuries in the attack, while his associate also sustained injuries.
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Both were admitted to the Hoshiarpur Civil Hospital for treatment.
Hoshiarpur (City) SHO sub-inspector Anil Kumar said police have initiated an investigation into the incident.
Statements from the injured will be recorded to determine further action, he added.
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