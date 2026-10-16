BJP leader seeks national sports university’s regional centre in Kurukshetra

BJP member of Parliament from Kurukshetra Naveen Jindal has submitted a formal proposal to Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya, to establish an outlying campus or regional centre of the National Sports University in Kurukshetra.

Naveen Jindal (HT)

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In his letter dated October 9, 2026, Jindal highlighted that Haryana has emerged as one of India’s leading sporting powerhouses, particularly in disciplines such as wrestling, boxing, athletics, shooting, and kabaddi.

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“Establishing a national-level sports university campus in the state will significantly boost athletes, coaches, sports professionals, and researchers across the northern region,” he said.

The proposal, a copy of which HT has, states that under section 5(1)(v) of the National Sports University Act, 2018, the university, headquartered in Manipur, is empowered to establish outlying campuses, regional centres, and specialised research units across India with central government approval.

Jindal said that Kurukshetra offers a robust educational hub with premier institutions such as NIT Kurukshetra, Kurukshetra University, and Shri Krishna AYUSH University, enabling interdisciplinary collaboration in sports technology, sports psychology, physical education, and rehabilitation.

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{{^usCountry}} He highlighted that the proposed centre is envisioned to focus on sports science and rehabilitation, coaching education, biomechanics, para-sports, and research in traditional Indian sports disciplines. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He highlighted that the proposed centre is envisioned to focus on sports science and rehabilitation, coaching education, biomechanics, para-sports, and research in traditional Indian sports disciplines. {{/usCountry}}

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“Kurukshetra’s excellent rail and road connectivity positions it as an ideal hub to serve the broader northern region of India,” he said, requesting the minister to grant in-principle approval and direct the concerned officials and the National Sports University to evaluate Kurukshetra’s suitability.

Copies of the proposal have also been forwarded to Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, secretary (sports) Hari Ranjan Rao, Union minister of state for sports Raksha Khadse, Haryana sports minister, and the vice-chancellor of National Sports University, Imphal.