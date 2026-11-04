BJP to hold padyatras in 2 parliamentary constituencies on Nov 4

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing for a major political and organisational mobilisation in Himachal Pradesh, with two mega padyatras scheduled to take place simultaneously in the Hamirpur and Mandi parliamentary constituencies on November 4.

Shimla The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing for a major political and organisational mobilisation in Himachal Pradesh, with two mega padyatras scheduled to take place simultaneously in the Hamirpur and Mandi parliamentary constituencies on November 4.

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According to party organisers, the combined participation in these two events could exceed 20,000 workers and supporters, making them significant events in the BJP’s ongoing statewide campaign.

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The padyatras come amid an escalating political confrontation over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The BJP has accused the Congress and other opposition parties of creating confusion and spreading misleading narratives about the exercise while targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Party leaders maintain that the revision of electoral rolls is an important democratic exercise aimed at ensuring the accuracy and integrity of voter lists. Through these padyatras, the BJP intends to present its position before the public and counter what it describes as the opposition’s misinformation campaign.

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{{^usCountry}} The Hamirpur parliamentary constituency’s padyatra will be led by Member of Parliament and former Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur. BJP Himachal Pradesh President Dr. Rajeev Bindal is also expected to participate, along with senior party leaders, legislators, office-bearers and thousands of party workers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Hamirpur parliamentary constituency’s padyatra will be led by Member of Parliament and former Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur. BJP Himachal Pradesh President Dr. Rajeev Bindal is also expected to participate, along with senior party leaders, legislators, office-bearers and thousands of party workers. {{/usCountry}}

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While in the Mandi parliamentary constituency, the padyatra will be led by former CM and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur.