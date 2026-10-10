BJP undermining democratic institutions, alleges Theog MLA

Congress MLA from Theog and All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Friday accused the BJP-led central government of undermining democratic institutions and constitutional safeguards.

Rathore urged the Supreme Court to take cognisance, alleging that the electoral process and the rights of citizens required judicial scrutiny. (HT Photo for representation)

Addressing the media on Friday, Rathore said that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls could “deprive more than 13 crore people of their voting rights”.

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Rathore urged the Supreme Court to take cognisance, alleging that the electoral process and the rights of citizens required judicial scrutiny. He referred to reports concerning Form 6 and said the chief election commissioner (CEC) had claimed that the relevant process had the SC’s approval.

He said the Supreme Court should examine the matter and take appropriate action if any public authority had misrepresented the court’s position.

“If the country has been misled on such a serious issue, the SC should take suo motu cognisance and examine the matter. The judiciary cannot remain a mute spectator when citizens are allegedly being deprived of their constitutional rights,” he said.

Rathore also referred to a representation reportedly signed by around 400 advocates and submitted to the Chief Justice of India, seeking intervention over concerns about the protection of constitutional rights and the functioning of democratic institutions.

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{{^usCountry}} Rathore said the Congress had repeatedly warned that the Constitution, democracy and independent institutions were under threat, but the concerns raised by party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, had not initially received adequate attention. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rathore said the Congress had repeatedly warned that the Constitution, democracy and independent institutions were under threat, but the concerns raised by party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, had not initially received adequate attention. {{/usCountry}}

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“The country is witnessing a situation in which constitutional institutions and democratic rights are under threat. Rahul Gandhi has been warning the country for a long time that the Constitution and democratic institutions are in danger. His concerns were not taken seriously earlier, but the situation unfolding today has compelled the Congress to come out on the streets to defend the Constitution, democracy and justice,” Rathore said.