BJP will return to power in Himachal: Srikant Sharma

The Bharatiya Janata Party Himachal Pradesh held its state office bearers’ meeting under the chairmanship of state president Rajeev Bindal in Hamirpur on Sunday.

Addressing the meeting, Shrikant Sharma said the BJP would work to further strengthen its organisation under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the support of the people. (HT File)

BJP state in-charge Shrikant Sharma, state co-in-charge Darshana Singh, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, state organisation general secretary Siddharthan, state general secretary Sanjeev Katwal, Payal Vaidya and other state office bearers attended the meeting.

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Party officials said that detailed discussions were held on strengthening the organisation down to the booth level, upcoming organisational programmes, seva activities and the party’s future organisational roadmap.

Addressing the meeting, Shrikant Sharma said the BJP would work to further strengthen its organisation under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the support of the people, while contributing to the vision of a developed India by 2047.

Sharma said, “The party will contest the 2027 assembly election with full strength across all 68 constituencies, and our organisation will work with the target of victory in every constituency.”

Referring to the BJP’s performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Sharma said the party would prepare for 2027 through a strategy, effective booth management, continuous interaction with workers and a strong organisational network.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the BJP was moving forward with the objective of further strengthening the organisation across 8,007 polling booths in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the BJP was moving forward with the objective of further strengthening the organisation across 8,007 polling booths in the state. {{/usCountry}}

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Himachal Pradesh will soon enter an election year, and the BJP must move forward with strong grassroots preparations, said the LoP. Referring to the recent local bodies and panchayati raj election results, he said that BJP-backed leadership emerged in 10 of 11 zila parishads, while the BJP won three of the four municipal corporations. These results reflect the prevailing public trend, Thakur said.

BJP state president Rajeev Bindal announced that the ‘Seva Jyoti Yatra’ would be organised across the state on October 7, during which motorcycle rallies and padyatras would be held across all 68 assembly constituencies.