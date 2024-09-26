BJP will win Kalka seat with huge margin: Manohar Lal Khattar

Reiterating that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be forming government in Haryana for the third time, Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday expressed confidence in winning the Kalka assembly seat with a huge margin. Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar during BJP’s worker sammelan in Kalka. (HT Photo)

Khattar, who was in Kalka for BJP’s “worker sammelan,” encouraged the party workers and claimed, “We are winning the Kalka seat with a big margin and the BJP government is going to be formed in Haryana for the third time, this will be a record in itself”.

“People of Haryana go with whoever is in power at the Centre. This time too, the BJP government is going to be formed for the third time in Haryana,” he added.

Workers should win booth with 50% more margin: Dharmendra Pradhan

Haryana assembly elections in-charge and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said all party workers together should win booth with 50 percent more votes and make the BJP win in Kalka, and form government in the state for the third time.”

He said, “CM Nayab Singh Saini announced to give gas cylinder for ₹500 to every housewife as a gift on Teej. Which has been fulfilled. Under the Har Ghar Har Grahini Yojana, a cylinder is being given for ₹500. The work of purchasing 24 crops of the farmer on MSP will be done by the BJP government.”

BJP candidate from Kalka Shakti Rani Sharma, addressing the workers in Kalka, said, “Kalka will be developed and it will be an all-round development. I need your support, I need your love so that I can complete the work for which I have come.”