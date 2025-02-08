Menu Explore
BJP workers in Punjab, Haryana celebrate Delhi poll verdict

ByPress Trust of India
Feb 08, 2025 03:16 PM IST

Punjab BJP leader Subhash Sharma calls Delhi assembly poll outcome a ‘lesson’ for Punjab Aam Aadmi Party govt

BJP leaders and workers in parts of Haryana and Punjab erupted in celebrations with the saffron party set to return to power in the national capital after 26 years.

BJP supporters celebrating the party’s performance in the assembly elections in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI Photo)
Party leaders and workers danced to the beats of the ‘dhol’ and burst firecrackers at the BJP headquarters in Sector 37, Chandigarh.

In Haryana’s Karnal and Kurukshetra, BJP leaders and workers celebrated and distributed sweets.

Punjab BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma said, “It is a defeat of Arvind Kejriwal’s lies and dishonesty. Today, people of Delhi showed that you cannot rule the state for long by making false promises. It is the result of the Aam Aadmi Party and Kejriwal putting Delhi into a miserable condition,” Sharma said, adding that it is a lesson for all AAP leaders in Punjab that “what they have done to Punjab in the past three years, their condition will be worse than what happened in Delhi today”.

“The downfall of the AAP government in Punjab starts from today,” the BJP leader said while speaking to reporters.

Preneet Kaur, a BJP leader and former MP, said, “We are happy. This will have an impact in Punjab... as they kept speaking about their ‘Delhi model’,” she said, adding that “their Aam Aadmi clinics did not work here and what they had promised, they did not keep”.

