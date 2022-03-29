BJP workers to reach every voter before Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls: Ravinder Raina
BJP’s all morcha workers will reach every voter before the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, stated party’s J&K unit president Ravinder Raina while addressing All Morcha Sammelan at Udhampur on Monday.
J&K BJP vice-president and in-charge Udhampur district Shakti Raj Parihar, district president Puran Chand, DDC chairman Lal Chand Bhagat, BJYM president Arun Dev Jamwal, SC morcha president Prof Gharu Ram, Kisan Morcha president Omi Khajuria, OBC Morcha president Brahm Jyot Satti, and many others also addressed the sammelan.
Raina asked all morcha workers of the party to reach every voter before the assembly elections in J&K.
He said the prominent role of morcha workers was to make the common man aware of the party’s policies and principles.
“Morcha workers must dedicate their maximum time in the ground-level working amongst their respective communities and also see to it that the needy community members are able to avail various facilities granted to them under the public welfare schemes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government,” Raina said.
“BJP’s policies are clearly commissioned to give the basic rights and facilities to every person who was earlier living isolated in the underprivileged section of the remotest part of society and the morcha workers have the big-time responsibility to ensure the same,” Raina added.
Shakti Parihar spoke on the BJP’s developmental schemes and policies which are specifically benefitting various underprivileged communities.
