The revival of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) alliance ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly elections has come as a shot in the arm for the two parties in Chandigarh, where they are gearing up for the December 23 municipal corporation elections.

Union home minister Amit Shah, , BJP national president Nitin Nabin, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, raise hands along with other leaders during a press conference to announce the revival of the BJP-SAD alliance for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, at the BJP headquarters on Tuesday. (Hindustan Times) more less

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The renewed tie-up is expected to help the parties consolidate their traditional voter bases and prevent a division of votes, as was seen during the 2021 civic polls.

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Chandigarh BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra said that the reunion would pave the way for a resounding victory in the forthcoming MC elections.

The development has also set the stage for a three-cornered contest, with the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) — which had come together for the 2024 mayoral elections but are clear on fighting independently this time – facing a fresh challenge from the BJP-SAD combine.

The two parties, which remained allies for over two decades and contested several elections together in Punjab and Chandigarh, parted ways in 2020 following differences over the Centre’s farm laws. The split had a visible impact on their electoral fortunes. While the alliance had won 21 of the 26 wards (81%) in 2016, the two parties managed just 13 of the 35 wards (37%) in 2021. The AAP, making its debut in the civic polls, emerged as the single-largest party in 2021 with 14 seats.

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Unlike Punjab, where the BJP considers the SAD its “big brother”, the saffron party has enjoyed an upper hand in Chandigarh. But the 2021 elections showed how SAD votes could matter in wards where the BJP was in a close contest with its rivals. In Ward 2, for instance, the SAD candidate secured 249 votes, significantly higher than BJP’s victory margin. In Ward 22, where AAP won with 2,712 votes against BJP’s 2,636, SAD candidate Reema Mahajan secured another 283 votes. A complete transfer of these votes could have changed the result in BJP’s favour.

Several wards witnessed razor-thin victories, with BJP candidates winning some seats by margins of just a handful of votes. In Ward 2, BJP’s Maheshinder Singh Sidhu defeated Congress candidate by just 11 votes, while in Ward 4, AAP’s Suman Devi won by a margin of 12 votes. In Ward 34, Congress candidate Gurpreet Singh won by just nine votes.

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A study of the overall vote share also shows that the split may have cost the two parties. While the BJP secured 29.7% of the total votes, SAD received 2.5%, taking their combined vote share to 32%. This would have been higher than Congress’ 30% and AAP’s 26%, had the two parties contested together and their voters supported a common candidate.

The SAD’s wider performance in 2021, however, remained limited, with the party winning just one of the 35 wards. Its alliance partner, the Bahujan Samaj Party, failed to win any seats. AAP won 14 wards, BJP 12 and Congress eight.

What each partner brings to the table

The BJP has traditionally enjoyed a strong support from the urban and upper middle class voters while the SAD draws support from Sikh voters and sections of the Punjabi community. SAD’s performance has also been stronger in pockets having a sizeable Punjabi electorate. For instance, it retained Ward 10 in 2016, with its candidate Hardeep Singh polling 7,894 votes, or 60% of the votes polled in the ward. The Buterla area has also remained an important pocket for the party. In the 2021 elections, SAD’s Hardeep Singh won Ward 30. The ward included the Buterla area in Sector 41-B. The result showed that SAD could retain a local support base even when contesting against its former ally.

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Seat-sharing being worked out

In its previous outing together – in 2016, the BJP fielded candidates in 22 of the 26 wards, while the SAD contested the remaining four. The BJP won 20 seats and the SAD one. With the number of wards having increased from 26 to 35, the SAD is now seeking a larger share in the alliance. Chandigarh SAD president Charanjit Singh Villy has indicated that the party expects a greater number of seats this time, citing the increase in wards and its organisational expansion. The final seat-sharing arrangement, however, is yet to be worked out.