Bone-biting cold grips Valley, temps drop to minus 6°C

Kashmir experienced another night of intense cold with minimum temperatures going down below zero by around 5-6 degrees. A vendor warms himself with ‘kangri’, a traditional firepot used in winter, at the floating vegetable market. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said that the city recorded a minimum of -4.4°C on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, some 4 degrees below normal.

MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad, in an update, said that the night temperatures have been recorded below normal in both Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

“The minimum night temperature has remained two to four degrees below normal at many parts of Kashmir division and two to three degrees below normal at many parts of Jammu division,” the update said.

The valley continued to experience foggy weather conditions during the mornings while the day was mostly clear, which caused the temperatures to plunge during the night.

The lowest minimum temperature was recorded in South Kashmir’s Konibal and Pahalgam at -6°C and -5.6°C respectively in Kashmir while in Jammu division, Banihal witnessed a low of -0.7°C.

Owing to the sub-zero temperatures in Kashmir, winter vacation was announced for Kindergarten classes in all the valley schools from Wednesday while Classes 1-8 will break for vacations Monday onwards.

The meteorological centre said that all the other weather monitoring stations of Kashmir division also recorded sub zero temperatures as did Banihal in Jammu division.

Like the south, the northern stations also recorded below zero temps with Kupwara station witnessing a minimum of -5°C. Jammu city was relatively better at 8.8°C and Katra at 9°C.

The MeT said that the day temperatures have been a few degrees above normal.

“The maximum temp has remained 1-2°C above normal in many parts of Kashmir division and 0-1°C above normal in many parts of Jammu division,” the MeT said.

Ahmad said that the weather will continue to remain dry till December 03.

“December 4 and 5 will be generally cloudy with the possibility of brief spell of light snow at isolated higher reaches,” he said.

He said that shallow to moderate fog is likely to continue at many places of Kashmir division and isolated places of Jammu division.

“Cold and dry weather is likely to continue till December 4, thereafter slight rise in minimum temp by 1-2 degrees is expected,” he said.