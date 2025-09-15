Broadband services restored after week-long suspension in Doda

Authorities on Sunday restored broadband internet services in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district where the situation started returning to normal after nearly one-week long restrictions following the arrest of sitting AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA), officials said. The reopening of shops in the market, resumption of transport services, restoration of broadband and mobile internet services and the reopening of schools will be carried out in a phased manner after assessing the ground situation, officers said. (HT File)

Malik, who is also president of AAP’s J-K unit, was arrested on September 8 for allegedly disturbing public order in the district. His detention sparked violent protests, following which authorities imposed prohibitory restrictions and snapped mobile internet and broadband services.

The restrictions on the movement of people were eased for six hours from Saturday noon after deputy inspector general of police, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range Shridhar Patil along with Doda deputy commissioner Harvinder Singh and senior superintendent of police Sandeep Kumar Mehta held a meeting with civil society members, including representatives of traders and transporters.

The representatives were assured that restrictions would be progressively eased out starting immediately, the officials said. The reopening of shops in the market, resumption of transport services, restoration of broadband and mobile internet services and the reopening of schools will be carried out in a phased manner after assessing the ground situation, the officers had said. Broadband internet services were restored, while additional forces were removed from the markets which opened this morning, the officials said.