Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Brother among two booked for abetment after jeweller ends life in Ludhiana

Brother among two booked for abetment after jeweller ends life in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 30, 2023 11:20 PM IST

A day after a jeweller ended his life by hanging himself fromn a ceiling fan in Sarup Nagar of Saem Tabri, the Salem Tabri police booked his brother and a friend for abetment to suicide

A day after a jeweller ended his life by hanging himself fromn a ceiling fan in Sarup Nagar of Saem Tabri, the Salem Tabri police booked his brother and a friend for abetment to suicide. The victim left a suicide note in which he had accused his brother and a friend for forcing him to end his life.

Brother among two booked for abetment after jeweller ends life in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)
Brother among two booked for abetment after jeweller ends life in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)

The FIR has been lodged following the complaint of his wife. The complainant stated that her husband had started business in partnership with his brother and a friend in 2021. However, they broke the partnership in 2022. The woman alleged that the accused did not return the money to her husband and harassed him. They had also threatened her husband following which he was in depression. They had also started defaming him in the market.

On June 28, he locked himself in the room and hanged self.

Sub-inspector Harjit Singh, SHO at Salem Tabri police station, said that the police have registered a case against the accused under Section 306 (abetment to suicide). A hunt is on for their arrest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out