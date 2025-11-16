BSF nabs smuggler with 11 kg heroin, weapons in Gurdaspur

The BSF on Saturday arrested a smuggler from Pakhoke Mahimara village in the Dera Baba Nanak area of Gurdaspur district with 11 kg heroin and weapons. The BSF on Saturday arrested a smuggler from Pakhoke Mahimara village in the Dera Baba Nanak area of Gurdaspur district with 11 kg heroin and weapons. (HT Photo)

The arrested accused was identified as a resident of Chheharta area of Amritsar city, said a BSF spokesperson.

He said, “On Saturday, based on reliable information of BSF Gurdaspur intelligence wing regarding suspicious activities near the depth area of Dera Baba Nanak road, the intelligence staff apprehended an individual roaming suspiciously near Pakhoke Mahimara village. The suspect, identified as a resident of Chheherta, Amritsar, was found in possession of one pistol with magazine, one live round, one mobile phone, and ₹4,210”.

“During questioning, the suspect indicated a location, where a detailed search operation by the BSF troops was conducted. The operation culminated in the recovery of one motorcycle and four large packets of suspected heroin, weighing 11.08 kg (including packing). The packets were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, illuminating strips attached and tied with nylon thread and hooks. On opening the large packets, 20 smaller packets concealed in multiple layers of cloth and plastic were found. All recovered items are being handed over to the police station Dera Baba Nanak for further legal action”, he added.