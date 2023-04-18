Drone parts seized by BSF near Indo-Pak border in Amritsar

Border Security Force (BSF) troops seized some parts of a drone which had sneaked into the Indian territory from the Pakistan side near Dhanoe Kalan village of Amritsar district on Monday, officials said. Parts of drone seized in near Dhanoe Kalan village of Amritsar district on Monday. (HT Photo)

A BSF spokesperson said on Sunday evening, a search operation was launched in the depth area near the village Dhanoe Kalan in the Amritsar district based on information received from a farmer.

“During the search, a broken propeller (resembling that of DJI series Quadcopter) and a battery (5935 mAh) of the drone were recovered from the wheat field of the village. The said parts were noticed while harvesting the wheat crops by the farmer,” he said.

The seizure of the parts of the drone comes a day after 3kg of heroin, which was dropped by a drone, was seized near the Dhanoe village by the BSF personnel, the spokesperson added.

“It is suspected that the parts of the drone are of the same flying object which had dropped the heroin contraband,” he said. The BSF officials had opened fire towards the drone, but it had managed to retreat after dropping the consignment.

2-kg heroin seized in Fazilka village

Ferozepur BSF troops seized 2kg of heroin in a Fazilka village on Monday. In a release, BSF claimed that, on specific information, alert BSF troops launched a search operation on the outskirts of the bordering village Chakwazida in Fazilka district, and troops recovered 2-kg heroin contained inside a waterproof bag with a steel hook and a luminous ball attached with it. “The consignment was dropped by drone and discovered during harvesting of the wheat crop,” said BSF.