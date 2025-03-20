Menu Explore
Budget proposal: Ambala IMT project to pick up pace

ByBhavey Nagpal, Karnal
Mar 20, 2025 08:54 AM IST

Saini also mentioned setting up 10 new IMTs on lines of IMT Kharkhoda, which was among the major poll promises of the BJP during the campaign for assembly polls last year.

Development of the Industrial Model Township (IMT) in Ambala on 800 acres of land is expected to pick up pace after chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Monday announced plans regarding its establishment.

In the budget presented by CM Saini, who also holds the finance portfolio, he said, "Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) will develop the IMT on at least 800 acres of land in the first phase in Ambala city."
In the budget presented by CM Saini, who also holds the finance portfolio, he said, “Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) will develop the IMT on at least 800 acres of land in the first phase in Ambala city.” (Sourced)

In the budget presented by CM Saini, who also holds the finance portfolio, he said, “Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) will develop the IMT on at least 800 acres of land in the first phase in Ambala city.”

Saini also mentioned setting up 10 new IMTs on lines of IMT Kharkhoda, which was among the major poll promises of the BJP during the campaign for assembly polls last year.

After this announcement, former minister of state Aseem Goel thanked the CM and said the establishment of IMT, will help Ambala in becoming a metropolis and it will also benefit the business class of the region.

The setting-up of the IMT has been pending in Ambala for over a decade now since it gained prominence during the Congress rule and Venod Sharma, then with Congress, was the Ambala City MLA.

Last year during a Parliament session, Haryana Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma also raked up the issue of pending project.

The project could not take off due to internal politics within the Congress despite the initiation of several important formalities after the allocation of land near Chandigarh road, people familiar with the development said.

In November 2024, the HSIIDC found about 850 acres of land in three villages of Ambala city suitable for the proposed project. The then deputy commissioner Parth Gupta had said that for this township, 426 farmers have offered about 2,076 acres of land on the e-bhumi portal and the government will build an excellent IMT equipped with all kinds of facilities.

“HSIIDC offered the farmers an opportunity that they will buy 6,000 acres of land in Ambala for the IMT project. Farmers have agreed to sell 2,076 acres of land, of which HSIIDC has found 850 acres of land in Naggal, Nadiali and Khaira villages suitable for the project,” the DC had said.

