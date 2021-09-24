Cabinet meet: Schools in Himachal to reopen on Sept 27

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet in a meeting held on Friday decided to reopen the schools for classes 9 to 12 from September 27 (Monday).

The meeting was presided over by CM Jai Ram Thakur. Students of classes 10 and 12 will attend the schools on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays whereas those studying in classes 9 and 11 will come on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Online classes and examination for junior classes would continue.

The cabinet also decided to create and fill up to 8,000 posts of multi-task workers in the educational institutions under higher and elementary departments. They would be provided a consolidated honorarium of ₹ 5,625 per month for 10 months in one academic year.

The cabinet decided to amend the transfer policy for interdistrict transfer of JBT and C&V teachers by reducing the existing tenure from 13 years to five years, including contract period, for transfer to another district and also increase the quota from existing 3% to 5%. It also decided to enhance honorarium of outsourced IT teachers by ₹ 500 per month from April 1.

It also gave its approval to rename the Forest Training Institute and Rangers College in Sundernagar as Himachal Pradesh Forest Academy.

The state cabinet gave its consent to draft proposal for customised package of incentives for mega industrial projects under Himachal Pradesh Industrial Investment Policy and Rules 2019. Approval was also given to fill up to 20 posts of naib tehsildar through direct recruitment on regular basis.

The cabinet gave green signal for policy of replacement/maintenance of damaged crash barriers, while deciding to open a new division of Jal Shakti department at Baijnath.

Approval was also given to upgrade government high schools in Palchaan, Janna and Shirad and government middle school in Hallan-I. It also decided to open new primary schools at Shililarji and Damsed in Seraj.

The cabinet gave its consent to create and fill up 10 posts of different categories in HPSSC, Hamirpur. It also approved to upgrade sub-tehsil Sainj in Kullu district to a tehsil.

