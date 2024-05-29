Cash, mangalsutra robbed from Ludhiana dhaba

Three armed miscreants allegedly robbed a dhaba owner of money at gunpoint on Tuesday night in Hargobind Nagar and robbed his daughter of her “mangalsutra” after threatening her. After people gathered at the eatery, the accused escaped from the spot, leaving their scooter behind. The Division Number 6 police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. (HT File)

The Division Number 6 police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police confiscated the scooter and are making efforts to trace the accused, officials said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A first-information report (FIR) has been registered following the statement of dhaba owner Sudarshan Shah of Hargobind Nagar. The complainant said that three men were laced with sharp-edged weapons and a pistol barged into the dhaba. The accused thrashed him and robbed him of ₹7,000, and robbed his daughter of her mangalsutra, he alleged.

Shah said that after he raised an alarm, locals gathered and the accused escaped.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurjinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 379B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant section(s) of the Arms Act has been registered against the unidentified accused. The police have asked the regional transport authority to provide details of the owner of the vehicle. The police are scanning the footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the area to identify the accused.