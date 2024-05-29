 Cash, mangalsutra robbed from Ludhiana dhaba - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cash, mangalsutra robbed from Ludhiana dhaba

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 29, 2024 10:49 PM IST

Armed miscreants robbed a dhaba owner and his daughter at gunpoint in Hargobind Nagar, escaping after leaving their scooter behind. Police investigating.

Three armed miscreants allegedly robbed a dhaba owner of money at gunpoint on Tuesday night in Hargobind Nagar and robbed his daughter of her “mangalsutra” after threatening her. After people gathered at the eatery, the accused escaped from the spot, leaving their scooter behind.

The Division Number 6 police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. (HT File)
The Division Number 6 police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. (HT File)

The Division Number 6 police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police confiscated the scooter and are making efforts to trace the accused, officials said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A first-information report (FIR) has been registered following the statement of dhaba owner Sudarshan Shah of Hargobind Nagar. The complainant said that three men were laced with sharp-edged weapons and a pistol barged into the dhaba. The accused thrashed him and robbed him of 7,000, and robbed his daughter of her mangalsutra, he alleged.

Shah said that after he raised an alarm, locals gathered and the accused escaped.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurjinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 379B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant section(s) of the Arms Act has been registered against the unidentified accused. The police have asked the regional transport authority to provide details of the owner of the vehicle. The police are scanning the footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the area to identify the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Cash, mangalsutra robbed from Ludhiana dhaba
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On