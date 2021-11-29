CAT: 7,000 students appear for exam in Chandigarh tricity

Around 7,000 students appeared for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 from Chandigarh tricity region on Sunday which was held in three sessions.

The exam was conducted by IIM Ahmedabad and more than 2 lakh students across the country appeared. There was one test centre in Chandigarh, four in Mohali and seven more within a 60-km radius.

CAT is used for admissions into India’s top management institutes like IIMs and other MBA colleges. It tests students on mathematics, English and reasoning ability. The level of difficulty of sections and overall exam this year was on similar lines in the past with verbal being easy to moderate, DILR being the most difficult and quant was moderately difficult.

Hirdesh Madan, co-founder of Hitbullseye, said, “The exam was smartly conducted in three slots with uniformity in style, subject areas and level of difficulty. This will reduce the pain of disparity in result declaration.”

In the region, IIM Sirmaur and IIM Amritsar top the charts of most coveted colleges accepting CAT scores. The University Business School (UBS) of Panjab University is also one of the sought after colleges and its CAT cut-off is expected to be around 90 percentile.

Diksim Gulati of Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh, said “The paper was on expected lines in terms of difficulty. My habit of taking mocks regularly and assuming different scenarios helped me cope with the changes and varied difficulty level”. Another student, Nikhil Gupta of DAV college, said, “I felt the overall exam was a bit lengthy even with less number of questions. I did well in the verbal section and I am hoping for higher accuracy in the other two to secure a good score”.

The result for the test is expected to be declared in the second week of January. In the second phase, after the written test results are declared, students go through an essay and interview stage for final selection. Each IIM has its own criteria, but over the years, past academic record, work experience and graduation stream is gaining significance in the overall process.