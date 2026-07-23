A special CBI court has directed that suspended Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar and his alleged aide, Kirshanu Sharda, be physically produced before it on July 23, when the prosecution begins leading evidence in the corruption case in which the two are facing trial. CBI court orders physical production of suspended DIG Bhullar, co-accused

The order came on applications moved by the accused, who sought physical production before the court to enable effective consultation with their lawyers during the examination and cross-examination of prosecution witnesses. They submitted that meetings inside Model Jail, Chandigarh, take place through an intercom separated by a glass partition, depriving them of privacy, and that restrictions on carrying case documents into the jail hamper preparation of their defence.

The CBI opposed the plea, contending that three key prosecution witnesses, the complainant, shadow witness and recovery witness, are to testify. It also expressed apprehension that Bhullar, being a senior police officer with influence across Punjab, could overawe witnesses if produced physically before the court. The agency argued that the issue of defence preparation could instead be addressed by permitting counsel to carry necessary documents into the jail.

Special CBI judge Bhawna Jain, however, observed that courts are empowered to direct the physical production of an accused whenever necessary for the conduct of proceedings. Holding that no prejudice would be caused to the prosecution, the court allowed both accused to be physically produced on July 23 to facilitate consultation with their counsel and ensure a fair trial. The court clarified that if the accused attempted to influence or intimidate witnesses, it could reconsider permitting their physical production on subsequent hearing dates. Production warrants were issued to the superintendent, Model Jail, Chandigarh.

Bhullar, a suspended Punjab Police DIG, and co-accused Krishanu Sharda are facing trial in a CBI corruption case. The agency alleges that the suspended police officer demanded a bribe of ₹8 lakh through Sharda from a scrap dealer in exchange for extending favours in an FIR registered at Sirhind police station. According to the CBI, Sharda was apprehended while allegedly accepting ₹5 lakh, part of the demanded bribe, on October 18, 2025, following which Bhullar was also arrested. Earlier this month, the special CBI court rejected the discharge pleas of both accused and framed charges against them, paving the way for the commencement of trial.