CBSE Class 12 exams begin, 17k students appear in Ludhiana

As many as 17,000 students sat for their first Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 board examination across 31 examination centres in Ludhiana district on Thursday. Class 12 students coming out of examination centre at Guru Nanak Public School in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

While the English exam proceeded smoothly without any reports of unfair means or disruptions from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm, students expressed mixed sentiments regarding the paper’s difficulty level and format.

Many students found the questions to be within the syllabus but presented in a twisted manner, making it challenging to comprehend and answer effectively.

Surveen Kaur, a Class-12 medical student, shared her experience of the exam, stating, “Most of it was easy from the syllabus only, but the literature part was a bit lengthy, with some tricky questions. The questions matched those asked in the previous year’s board exams.”

AP Sharma, the principal of Kundan Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School and the CBSE city coordinator for Ludhiana district, provided an overview of the examination proceedings.

He remarked, “The exam went well, with no cases of unfair means or any sort of disruptions reported. The exam was not overly challenging, and approximately 17,000 students took the exam across 31 centres in the district.”

The CBSE Board Exams 2024 for Class 10 has commenced on February 15, with Class 10 exams scheduled to conclude on March 13 and Class 12 exams on April 2.

Amid the ongoing board examinations, the CBSE has initiated a process to gather feedback on question papers from schools across the globe. With over 39 lakh students participating in this year’s exams spanning 26 countries, the CBSE aims to ensure the quality and integrity of the examination process.

In a recent notification, the CBSE outlined its request for schools to provide observations and feedback on the question papers.