Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Fancy number ‘CH01-CQ-0008’ fetches Chandigarh RLA 21.2 lakh

Fancy number ‘CH01-CQ-0008’ fetches Chandigarh RLA 21.2 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 27, 2023 12:54 AM IST

Vehicle number “0001” of CH01-CQ series fetched the highest bid of 21.22 lakh, 42 times the reserve price of 50,000, during the latest e-auction of fancy numbers conducted by the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) on Monday.

For long, the number “0001” has remained the most sought-after by vehicle owners in Chandigarh. (Getty Images/Hemera)
The registration number “CH01-CQ- 0009” raked in the second highest bid of 11.10 lakh, while “CH01-CQ-0008” received the third highest bid of 9 lakh. A total of 462 registration numbers were auctioned that brought in a total revenue of 2.57 crore.

For long, the number “0001” has remained the most sought-after by vehicle owners. The highest bid for the number came in 2012 when a resident of Sector 44 spent 26.05 lakh for “CH01-AP-0001” for his S-class Mercedes Benz that cost four times more.

