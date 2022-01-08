Challan filed against Chandigarh financier who duped Gurugram resident of 5 crore

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Chandigarh police has filed a challan against property dealer-cum-financier Ram Lal Chaudhary, 64, arrested on the charges of duping a Gurugram resident of ₹5 crore after promising him high returns in an investment. The challan runs into 8,400 pages with a list of 24 witnesses. It also includes the list of properties amassed by Chaudhary and his family by duping people in the name of investment. The police are yet to arrest Chaudhary’s daughter and son, who are also named as accused in the case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The investigations have revealed that the family now owns a house in Sector 46, Chandigarh, besides more than 40 flats, agricultural land, commercial sites and booths in Chandigarh and Mohali. The family also owns a fleet of luxury vehicles.

The police said, “Chaudhary used to give loans at high rates of interest and took signed blank affidavits as security that were later used to transfer property in his name.”

The police had found 520 blank cheques and 115 affidavits signed by different people. The challan also includes the statement of these persons.

Voice samples taken to match with recordings

The police had even taken Chaudhary’s voice samples after the SIT found some recordings during the investigations. The SIT had found out that the accused had been duping people on the pretext of getting them relief in court cases. Chaudhary claiming closeness with judges had been seeking money to settle court matters. The SIT has already sent his voice samples for examination after permission from the court. The report of voice samples is awaited.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

G’gram resident filed plaint after losing ₹5 cr

The police on November 2021 had arrested Chaudhary following a complaint by Atulya Sharma of Gurugram alleging that the accused had lured him in 2015-2016 promising to make him “the king of real estate”. Sharma had paid the full amount in cash between July 2015 and January 2016. He alleged that the accused’s son also used to come to collect the amount. One such meeting had taken place in Toy Hotel, Chandigarh.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector-34 police station, Chandigarh.

Sent to 4-day custody in another cheating case

The police have procured Chaudhary’s four-day police remand in another cheating case registered against him on November 18, 2021. He was brought on production warrants from the Burail jail and remanded to the police custody on Friday. This case was registered on the complaint of Naresh Kumar, a resident of Sector 6, Panchkula, who is a retired officer from the revenue department in Haryana. Kumar claimed that he was involved in the misappropriation of government funds while posted in different locations in Haryana. In this regard, a complaint was filed by the vigilance for misappropriation of funds to the tune of ₹250 crore. As per the complaint, Naresh had paid ₹6 crore to Chaudhary after an assurance from the accused that the FIR would not be registered against him. He had approached Chaudhary through his friends Satish Yadav and Bhoop Singh. However, his name appeared in the FIR following which he approached the accused for a refund, but the latter refused. A case under Section 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector 34 police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON