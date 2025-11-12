Chamba court grants interim bail to Himachal’s Churah MLA in POCSO case

Local court of Chamba on Tuesday granted interim bail to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Churah Hans Raj till November 22 in a POCSO case registered against him. The court has also directed Hans Raj to join investigations. Hans Raj had filed the anticipatory bail application on Monday, after which the court sought a reply from the state. (File)

The MLA had moved to court after a woman had filed a complaint against him at the women’s police station, Chamba, on November 7, accusing the legislator of sexually assaulting her when she was a minor. She alleged that Hans Raj had been sexually exploiting her ever since. Following the complaint, the MLA was booked under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of POCSO Act and Section 69 (sexual intercourse obtained through a false promise of marriage) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“Granting interim bail the court has directed him to join investigations. During the arguments we had pointed out the inconsistencies in the statement of the victim to point out that she is not speaking the truth. The victim had lodged a FIR in 2024 as well but then she had not talked about the allegations which she has made now on which latest FIR is registered,” said MLA’s counsel advocate Ajay Kochhar. “We have also argued that the case politically motivated only to malign the image of the MLA,” he added.

This was the third FIR registered against the MLA by the victim on November 7. The first FIR against the MLA dates back to August 16, 2024, and was registered at the women’s police station, Chamba. In that complaint, the woman accused Hans Raj of sending obscene messages, demanding nude photographs and issuing threats. However, a few days later, she went live on social media and withdrew her allegations, claiming she had made them under “mental stress”.

Meanwhile, few days ago, the girl again shared a seven-minute video online, crying and alleging that the MLA had ruined her family and that she feared for her life. In response, Hans Raj released a video calling the allegations baseless and announcing plans to file a defamation case. Subsequently, the girl’s father held a press conference, alleging that the MLA’s aides kidnapped them last year, broke their phones, and threatened to burn their house if they did not withdraw the case.

Earlier on November 8, the victim’s father had lodged another FIR against Hans Raj, his personal secretary Lekh Raj, and another associate, Muniyan Khan. He alleged that the MLA’s men kidnapped him and his daughter, took them to Shimla, and threatened them to change the girl’s earlier statement. That FIR was filed at Tissa police station under sections 140(3), 115(2), 351(2), 324(4), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The MLA had been untraceable ever since the case was registered against him and did not joined the interrogation despite a police notice.

However, soon after the court granted interim anticipatory bail, Hans Raj became active on social media and posted “Jai Bhole Nath” on his Facebook page, marking his first public online appearance after several days of silence.