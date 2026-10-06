Chandigarh: 1 more arrested in Daria murder case

The police arrested another accused, Suraj, in connection with the murder of a youth in Daria on Sunday night.

The police arrested another accused, Suraj, in connection with the murder of a youth in Daria on Sunday night. (HT File)

The case was registered on the complaint of Suraj, 24, of New Indra Colony, Manimajra. He alleged that his brother Pawan, along with his friends, had gone to Hotel Legacy in Daria village for a party on August 31.

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According to the FIR, accused Monu alias Kandu, Subhash, Suraj alias Jatua, Govinda, Mahavir and Malkit alias Kaka allegedly arrived in a Scorpio and a black Thar car with the intention to kill them. During the incident, Pawan and the complainant were travelling in their respective vehicles. The accused allegedly rammed their Scorpio into Pawan’s vehicle and thereafter the black Thar came at high speed towards Pawan and the complainant, hitting them.

The accused persons then fled from the spot. Pawan was taken to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where he was declared brought dead, while complainant Suraj sustained injuries and was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

During the investigation, accused Shubhash, 25, of Badal Colony Zirakpur and Monu Jaswal, 26, of Hallo Majra were arrested on September 2. The police recovered the Scorpio used in the crime. Accused Sahil, 23, and Mohammad Kaif Khan, 23, both of Ram Darbar, were arrested on September 4. Their statement led to the recovery of the Thar SUV as well.

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