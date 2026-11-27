A 19-year-old BTech student at Panjab University (PU) allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room on Thursday afternoon.

Police searched his room but found no suspicious items. (HT File) more less

The incident came to light when his roommate returned to the hostel around 1.45 pm and found the door locked. After repeated knocks went unanswered, he alerted the security guard. On entering the room, they found the student hanging from the ceiling fan. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

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Police searched his room but found no suspicious items.

The deceased, a native of Jammu and Kashmir, was a student of Bachelor of Engineering (Information Technology) at the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET). He was allotted a room on the second floor of Hostel No. 5.

According to information, he had a hearing impairment and had secured admission under the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) quota. Some of his classmates said he was irregular in attending classes.

Mental health support on campus

The incident has brought into focus the issue of mental health support available to students on campus. Aayan Sharma, a first-year UIET student residing in the hostel, said he was unaware of any such facility at the university.

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{{^usCountry}} Bhardwaj Bargai, warden of Lajpat Rai Hall (Boys’ Hostel No. 5), said a mental health awareness session was organised in June 2026, around the end of the semester examinations, and another was scheduled for December. However, no fresh session had been held after the new batch was admitted in 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhardwaj Bargai, warden of Lajpat Rai Hall (Boys’ Hostel No. 5), said a mental health awareness session was organised in June 2026, around the end of the semester examinations, and another was scheduled for December. However, no fresh session had been held after the new batch was admitted in 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier during the day, PU vice-chancellor Tankeshwar Kumar, during a press conference, stressed the need to strengthen student-teacher interaction to identify mental health concerns and provide better guidance. He said prolonged absenteeism could indicate mental health issues or substance abuse. If a student remained absent for 10 consecutive days, the university would contact their parents to check on their well-being.