Two Kharar residents have been booked for allegedly duping a 49-year-old Mauli Jagran resident of ₹2 crore on the pretext of securing him a job at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

A case under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating and dishonest inducement of property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered. (HT File) more less

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According to the complainant, the accused, identified as Kamlesh Jha and Ravi Jha, both residents of Sunny Enclave, Kharar, allegedly took ₹2 crore and documents from him on the promise of arranging the job. However, they neither secured him the promised job nor returned the money.

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Based on his complaint, a case under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating and dishonest inducement of property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the two.