Chandigarh: 20-year-old gives new lease of life to 2 patients

Karanvir Kaur, 20, after having an untimely demise has given a new lease of life to two renal failure patients by donating her kidneys to them.

Kaur was declared brain-stem dead on October 21 following the prescribed medical evaluations. (HT File)

Kaur, a resident of Sangrur, was planning to travel abroad. Her life was cut short by a road accident on October 15. She was brought to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on October 16 after receiving treatment at hospitals in Dhuri and Ludhiana. She was declared brain-stem dead on October 21 following the prescribed medical evaluations.

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Amid profound grief, her father consented to organ donation, enabling both kidneys to be transplanted into two recipients aged 32 and 38 at PGIMER.

Kaur’s father Jagdeep Singh, said, “Every parent dreams of seeing their child grow, fulfil her aspirations and build a future of her own. Karanvir had cleared IELTS and was preparing to go abroad. We had so many dreams for her. Accepting that she will never return is a pain beyond words. But if a part of my daughter can live on through someone else, and two families can have a reason to smile again, her life will continue to make a difference.”

PGIMER director, Dr Vivek Lal said, “Kaur’s family has demonstrated extraordinary courage, their decision has given two patients a renewed chance at life.”