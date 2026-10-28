Chandigarh: 21 markets get alternative parking space at govt schools, colleges amid festive rush

With festive shopping picking up steam, the UT traffic police have designated government schools and colleges as additional parking lots for 21 markets across the city from October 28. The facilities will be available to shoppers after school hours to ease congestion and curb roadside parking violations.

More than 3,500 challans have already been issued for wrong parking in the city this year, according to the traffic police. (HT Photo)

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Shoppers visiting Sector 8 market, for instance, can park at Government Model High School, Sector 8-B, while those heading to Sector 15 market may use Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 15-C (see box).

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The move comes ahead of Union home minister Amit Shah’s scheduled visit to Chandigarh on November 1, when traffic restrictions may be imposed for VVIP movement.

Traffic police will also deploy 10 towing vans, equipped with multiple wheel clamps, and launch a special challaning drive against parking violations.

“We appeal to people to make use of these extra parking facilities to ease traffic congestion in markets. In case vehicles are found improperly parked, strict action will be taken,” said Neeraj Sarna, deputy superintendent of police (traffic administration).

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{{^usCountry}} More than 3,500 challans have already been issued for wrong parking in the city this year, according to the traffic police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} More than 3,500 challans have already been issued for wrong parking in the city this year, according to the traffic police. {{/usCountry}}

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Similar arrangements were made in previous years, but shoppers often avoided the designated lots because they were considered too far from the markets. Some also claimed they were unaware of the alternative parking facilities.

To address the issue, the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal has asked market associations to install signboards outside the markets, directing visitors to the designated parking areas. Its chairperson, Charanjiv Singh, said some markets, including Sector 18, had already put up the signages, while most others were expected to do so by Wednesday.

Singh said shoppers should be prepared to walk 10 to 15 minutes from parking lots to markets. “Such walking distances are common abroad,” he said.

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