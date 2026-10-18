Chandigarh: 3 arrested with pistol in Sector 42 hotel

Police on Saturday registered a case under Arms Act after three men were found in possession of a licensed weapon in a hotel in Attawa Village in Sector 42. The three men are allegedly accused in an attempted murder case registered in Amritsar.

A case under Arms Act has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Jitendra Singh, a sarpanch in an Amritsar village accused in an attempt to murder case had to be brought to PGIMER for treatment. Along with the Punjab Police officials, he was going to stay at Hotel Heaven in Attawa village in Sector 42.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

At the hotel, he reportedly met two of his associates who were also wanted in the case and were on the run.

The police received a tip-off and went to the hotel, where they arrested the three men and found a pistol in their possession.

Police said the weapon is licensed, but the licence holder was not present at the scene when the other accused individuals were arrested.

A case under Arms Act has been registered at the Sector 36 police station.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A senior police official confirmed that the Chandigarh Police will take this matter up with the Punjab Police. The police will send a letter, asking for an inquiry against the Punjab Police officials who took the accused to this hotel and allegedly allowed him to meet two of his associates who are also accused in the same case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior police official confirmed that the Chandigarh Police will take this matter up with the Punjab Police. The police will send a letter, asking for an inquiry against the Punjab Police officials who took the accused to this hotel and allegedly allowed him to meet two of his associates who are also accused in the same case. {{/usCountry}}

Read More