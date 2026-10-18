...
...
Next Story

Chandigarh: 3 arrested with pistol in Sector 42 hotel

Jitendra Singh, a sarpanch in an Amritsar village accused in an attempt to murder case had to be brought to PGIMER for treatment

Published on: Oct 18, 2026, 07:40:00 IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Police on Saturday registered a case under Arms Act after three men were found in possession of a licensed weapon in a hotel in Attawa Village in Sector 42. The three men are allegedly accused in an attempted murder case registered in Amritsar.

A case under Arms Act has been registered at the Sector 36 police station.  (HT File)
A case under Arms Act has been registered at the Sector 36 police station.  (HT File)

Jitendra Singh, a sarpanch in an Amritsar village accused in an attempt to murder case had to be brought to PGIMER for treatment. Along with the Punjab Police officials, he was going to stay at Hotel Heaven in Attawa village in Sector 42.

At the hotel, he reportedly met two of his associates who were also wanted in the case and were on the run.

The police received a tip-off and went to the hotel, where they arrested the three men and found a pistol in their possession.

Police said the weapon is licensed, but the licence holder was not present at the scene when the other accused individuals were arrested.

A case under Arms Act has been registered at the Sector 36 police station.

 
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Chandigarh: 3 arrested with pistol in Sector 42 hotel
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks