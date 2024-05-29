 Chandigarh: 75-year-old man dies after car hits two-wheeler - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Chandigarh: 75-year-old man dies after car hits two-wheeler

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 29, 2024 09:30 AM IST

A 75-year-old two-wheeler rider died on the spot after a speeding car hit him in Zirakpur on Tuesday. Police have registered a case against the unidentified car driver who fled the scene soon after the incident.

Mangled remains of the car and two-wheeler. (Sant Arora  /HT)
The deceased was identified as Dharam Singh, a resident of Ananta Lifestyle, Zirakpur.

According to the police the accident took place around 12pm when a speeding Maruti Ertiga car, bearing a Chandigarh number, hit the Honda Activa from behind and later rammed into a pole.

After passersby alerted the police, the Sadak Suraksha Force reached the spot and rushed the injured two-wheeler rider to the nearest hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, said police.

Police have registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code at Zirakpur police station.

Wednesday, May 29, 2024
