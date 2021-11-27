Chandigarh admn issues advisory as Covid pandemic shows uptick

With an uptick in the pandemic in the past one week, the Chandigarh administration on Friday issued an advisory, asking residents to come forward for vaccination and follow strict Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

There are more than 1.8 lakh people who have failed to turn up for the second dose of Covid-19 pandemic despite the passage of their due date. Greater laxity has also been observed in adherence to the Covid protocol in public places, it was noted.

“For the past many days, we were getting about three or four positive cases daily. However, on Thursday, we tested nine cases and it is serious matter. All the citizens are requested to ensure that they have taken both the doses of the vaccination and also to ensure that their friends/relatives/known persons are also covered,” said a UT spokesperson.

On Friday, the fresh Covid-19 cases crossed the 20 mark in the tricity, with 26 people testing positive. Chandigarh accounted for eight of these cases.

Last Saturday, the tricity had reported just five cases, including two in Chandigarh, but the daily tally has been rising since then. However, no death due to the virus has been reported in Chandigarh and Panchkula this month, though Mohali has recorded three so far.

1.8 lakh fail to turn up for 2nd dose

During the review of Covid-19 vaccination, it was observed that 1.2 lakh people have exceeded the maximum gap of 16 weeks for the second dose while around 60,000 have completed the minimum gap of 12 weeks but have not turned up for the jab.

“Each of the person is being separately contacted on the given mobile number and a drive has been undertaken to administer second dose in all the above overdue cases. The UT administration has sufficient number of vaccines and there is no waiting time for getting the vaccination either for first dose or second dose,” said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that currently the administration is engaged in preparing for an impending third wave. During the peak of second wave, the tricity had recorded 2,612 cases on May 10 while Chandigarh’s daily tally had peaked at 895 a day earlier.