Chandigarh: Anurag hits back at Congress on SIR, says electoral defeat being portrayed as ‘vote theft’

Hamirpur MP and former Union minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of portraying electoral defeats as “vote chori (vote theft)” instead of introspecting on the grand old party’s declining public support.

BJP Chandigarh president Jatinder Pal Malhotra and (right) Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Defending the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Thakur said the Opposition should flag specific discrepancies through prescribed procedures rather than casting aspersions on democratic institutions.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Addressing a press conference at the BJP Chandigarh Pradesh headquarters in Sector 33, Thakur cited figures from Punjab to argue that the revision process had resulted in an increase in the number of registered electors between the draft and final rolls. He elaborated that the electorate stood at around 2.15 crore before the revision. The draft roll published on August 13, 2026, contained 1.93 crore names, while the final roll issued on October 12 had 2.01 crore electors, an increase of 7 lakh names from the draft list. He added that eligible voters inadvertently left out could seek inclusion through the prescribed claims and objections process.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Questioning Rahul Gandhi’s opposition to the revision, Thakur said similar exercises had been conducted in the past, including intensive electoral roll revisions between 1952 and 1956 during Jawaharlal Nehru’s tenure as Prime Minister. He claimed that 12 such exercises had been undertaken over the years and asked why the Congress leader was now opposing a process that had been in place for decades. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Questioning Rahul Gandhi’s opposition to the revision, Thakur said similar exercises had been conducted in the past, including intensive electoral roll revisions between 1952 and 1956 during Jawaharlal Nehru’s tenure as Prime Minister. He claimed that 12 such exercises had been undertaken over the years and asked why the Congress leader was now opposing a process that had been in place for decades. {{/usCountry}}

Read More