Chandigarh: Approvals for Ramlila events in UT to be granted online only: DC

Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav has announced that all permissions required for organising Ramlila performances during Dussehra in Chandigarh will be granted exclusively through an online portal this year. The move aims to streamline the approval process ahead of the festive season and ensure a hassle-free experience for event organisers. (HT File)

In a review meeting held on Tuesday, it was decided that all applications must be submitted through the designated portal — serviceonline.gov.in — which will become operational from August 20.

“The new system will function as a single window system, eliminating the need for applicants to visit multiple departments to seek separate No Objection Certificates (NOCs). Also, no application fee will be charged online and approvals will be granted within seven days after submitting the required documents,” Yadav said.

The DC has directed officials to make all necessary arrangements in advance to ensure smooth operation of the system and provide applicant support along with timely grievance redressal.

