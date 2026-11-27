Nearly three years after a road accident at the Sector 16/17 light point claimed a cyclist’s life, a local court sentenced the auto-rickshaw driver to five years of imprisonment for culpable homicide, not amounting to murder. The court also convicted him for driving without a valid licence.

A cyclist was killed, another injured; driver did not have valid licence. (HT File) more less

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The convict, Sonu, had rammed the auto-rickshaw into two cyclists, one of whom later succumbed to his injuries. Additional sessions judge Amit Kumar Grover held him guilty under Section 304 Part II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 181 (driving a motor vehicle without a valid driving licence) of the Motor Vehicles Act, sentencing him to five-year imprisonment.

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The accident took place around 7.15 am on September 11, 2023, when Dr Lakhwinder Singh, 48, and his friend Satyajeet Kundra were returning from Sukhna Lake on their bicycles. An autorickshaw hit them near the Sector 16/17 light point, throwing both cyclists onto the road. The autorickshaw also overturned, injuring its passengers.

Lakhwinder was initially taken to the government multi-specialty hospital in Sector 16, and subsequently shifted to Max Hospital in Mohali, where he died on September 28, 2023. Kundra had also sustained injuries in the mishap.

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{{^usCountry}} The court placed considerable reliance on CCTV footage of the accident, which showed the autorickshaw hitting both cyclists from behind. One of them was dragged for around 30-40 metres before the vehicle skidded and overturned. The court observed that the vehicle was being driven at such a speed that the driver could not bring it under control. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court placed considerable reliance on CCTV footage of the accident, which showed the autorickshaw hitting both cyclists from behind. One of them was dragged for around 30-40 metres before the vehicle skidded and overturned. The court observed that the vehicle was being driven at such a speed that the driver could not bring it under control. {{/usCountry}}

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Rejecting the defence’s argument that the cyclists were responsible for the accident for using the main road instead of a cycle track, the court noted that the footage showed them riding on the extreme left side of the road.

The court further observed that the accused was driving a commercial passenger vehicle without a valid licence and had overloaded it beyond its permissible seating capacity. It also took note of the testimony of an injured passenger, who stated that the driver had been cautioned to drive slowly but paid no heed to their advice.

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Holding that these circumstances established the driver’s knowledge that his actions were likely to cause death, the court ruled that the case went beyond mere rash and negligent driving and attracted Section 304 Part II of the IPC (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder where the accused had knowledge that the act was likely to cause death, but no intention to cause death or such bodily injury).