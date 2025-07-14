Chandigarh: Ayaan Garg crowned chess champion

Showing his talent, Ayaan Garg emerged as the champion in the open category with 5.5 points, while Medhansh Goyal clinched the top spot in the Under-14 category with 5 points on the concluding day of the 14th Chandigarh Chess Academy Open and Children’s Prize Money Chess Festival 2025 at DLF City Centre Mall, Chandigarh. Winners of the 14th Chandigarh Chess Academy Open and Children’s Prize Money Chess Festival. (HT Photo)

Madhav Garg secured victory in the Under-10 category with 6 points. The open tournament was organised to encourage young local chess players.

In the women’s and girls’ categories, Vanshika Yadv was awarded the title of Best Woman in the open category. Vaishnai emerged as the Best Girl in the Under-14 category, Jiaana Garg earned the title of Best Girl in the Under-10 category, and Inaayat Kaur was recognised as the Best Girl in the Under-7 category. Lavit Kansl was honoured as the Best Boy in the Under-7 category.

The tournament was organised by the Chandigarh Chess Academy and attracted enthusiastic participation, with 232 players from various states in northern India competing. Among them, 68 were internationally rated players, adding a high level of competition and skill to the event.