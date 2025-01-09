Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh best in country in school enrolment

ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
Jan 09, 2025 09:36 AM IST

Chandigarh is also the only UT among the other UTs and states, where gross enrolment ratio is above 100% for classes 11 and 12

As per the latest Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) Plus report released by the Union ministry of education for the 2023-24 session, Chandigarh has the highest gross enrolment ratio (GER) from Class 6 up to Class 12 among all states and Union Territories (UT) of the country.

As per the report, the GER for upper primary classes (6 to 8) is 121.1%, for secondary classes (9 and 10) is 109.7% and for higher secondary classes (11 and 12) is 109.3% in Chandigarh. (HT File)
As per the report, the GER for upper primary classes (6 to 8) is 121.1%, for secondary classes (9 and 10) is 109.7% and for higher secondary classes (11 and 12) is 109.3% in Chandigarh. (HT File)

As per the report, the GER for upper primary classes (6 to 8) is 121.1%, for secondary classes (9 and 10) is 109.7% and for higher secondary classes (11 and 12) is 109.3%.

The report defines GER as the total enrolment in a particular level of school education, regardless of age, expressed as a percentage of the population of the official age group, which corresponds to the given level of school education in a given school year.

When GER is higher than 100%, it means that more students are studying at that particular level than the corresponding population. As per the report, this is due to factors like migration.

Even for primary classes, the GER in the city is 100.6%. However, it’s not the highest in the country as Meghalaya scored 178.4% in the category.

Chandigarh is also the only UT among the other UTs and states where GER is above 100% for classes 11 and 12. Speaking about this, UT director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said, “Given the high quality of education in the schools of Chandigarh, including the government schools, students from the adjoining states of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal come to Chandigarh to make use of this opportunity in furtherance of the careers.”

As per the gender-based breakup of the GER, girls have a higher GER than boys at all levels in schools. While some other states and UTs also have a higher GER for girls than boys, the GER for girls is also highest for Chandigarh from classes 6 to 12.

Chandigarh also has the highest GER for higher education as per the All India Survey on Higher Education 2021-22 report released by the Union ministry of education, which indicates that the city is preferred for education for both school and higher education.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On