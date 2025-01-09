Chandigarh best in country in school enrolment

As per the latest Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) Plus report released by the Union ministry of education for the 2023-24 session, Chandigarh has the highest gross enrolment ratio (GER) from Class 6 up to Class 12 among all states and Union Territories (UT) of the country. As per the report, the GER for upper primary classes (6 to 8) is 121.1%, for secondary classes (9 and 10) is 109.7% and for higher secondary classes (11 and 12) is 109.3% in Chandigarh. (HT File)

The report defines GER as the total enrolment in a particular level of school education, regardless of age, expressed as a percentage of the population of the official age group, which corresponds to the given level of school education in a given school year.

When GER is higher than 100%, it means that more students are studying at that particular level than the corresponding population. As per the report, this is due to factors like migration.

Even for primary classes, the GER in the city is 100.6%. However, it’s not the highest in the country as Meghalaya scored 178.4% in the category.

Chandigarh is also the only UT among the other UTs and states where GER is above 100% for classes 11 and 12. Speaking about this, UT director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said, “Given the high quality of education in the schools of Chandigarh, including the government schools, students from the adjoining states of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal come to Chandigarh to make use of this opportunity in furtherance of the careers.”

As per the gender-based breakup of the GER, girls have a higher GER than boys at all levels in schools. While some other states and UTs also have a higher GER for girls than boys, the GER for girls is also highest for Chandigarh from classes 6 to 12.

Chandigarh also has the highest GER for higher education as per the All India Survey on Higher Education 2021-22 report released by the Union ministry of education, which indicates that the city is preferred for education for both school and higher education.