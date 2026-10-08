Chandigarh: Bike taxi drivers hold protest, seeks clear transport policy

Bike taxi drivers associated with the Tricity Riders Welfare Society and Chandigarh app-based workers union staged a peaceful protest at Piccadilly Chowk on Wednesday, demanding a halt to challans and a clear policy allowing non-transport two-wheelers to operate as bike taxis in line with the Central government’s Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025.

The Union said it would pursue dialogue but might consider legal and judicial options if its demands remained unaddressed. (HT FIle)

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The union said the absence of a clear regulatory framework was affecting the livelihoods of thousands of drivers. It demanded that bike taxis be allowed to operate through aggregators under prescribed tax, permit and safety regulations, saying this would also provide passengers with an affordable transport option.

Union president Sahil Kumar announced that the drivers would hold a peaceful protest every Wednesday until a permanent policy was introduced. He said the agitation was not aimed at disrupting public movement but at highlighting the livelihood concerns of drivers.

The protesters did not block roads and traffic remained unaffected during the demonstration. Police officials also cooperated with the protesters.

Later, a seven-member delegation visited the transport department in Sector 9 and submitted a memorandum and detailed suggestions to transport secretary Diprava Lakra. The delegation sought a state-level framework based on the Central guidelines. A memorandum was also submitted to the Punjab transport department, seeking similar provisions for bike taxi drivers.

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{{^usCountry}} The union said it would pursue dialogue but might consider legal and judicial options if its demands remained unaddressed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The union said it would pursue dialogue but might consider legal and judicial options if its demands remained unaddressed. {{/usCountry}}

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