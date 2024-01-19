Chandigarh: Boyfriend arrested for driving student to suicide

Two days after a 21-year-old student allegedly ended her life at the hostel of a government institute in Sector 42 on Tuesday, police arrested her boyfriend, also her classmate, for abetment of suicide. Sources from Chandigarh Police said the woman and her boyfriend studied in the same class in BSc final year. (Getty image)

The accused, Divyam Kapoor, 21, a resident of Ram Nagar Colony, Lakhimpur Kheri, was arrested on the complaint of the student’s father, who lives in Noida.

He accused Kapoor of incessantly harassing his daughter, pushing her to take the extreme step. She had also left behind a suicide note, blaming her boyfriend for her decision to end her life.

Police sources said the woman and her boyfriend studied in the same class in BSc final year.

They broke up a few months ago, following which she wanted him to delete her pictures in his mobile phone. But he was harassing her, police said.

She had also filed a harassment complaint regarding Kapoor at the Sector 39 police station.

Following the father’s complaint, Kapoor was booked under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

On January 16, after no response to the repeated knocks on the woman’s hostel room door in the morning, police were called. After the door was broken open, she was found hanging.

The student’s body was handed over to her parents after autopsy at GMCH, Sector 32.