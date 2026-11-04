Chandigarh: Charges framed against 9 in chemist shop murder case

Four months after the cashier at a chemist shop in Sector 11 was shot dead in full public view, a special court framed charges against all nine accused in the case.

All of them pleaded not guilty and opted to face trial after the charges were read out and explained to them. (HT File)

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All of them pleaded not guilty and opted to face trial after the charges were read out and explained to them.

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According to the prosecution, on June 13, around 2.30 pm, two masked men entered Shri Kumar Medicos in Sector 11 when cashier Janki Dass was at the counter. Accused Sunny Mehra allegedly fired multiple shots at him using a 9 mm Zigana pistol while Amit Kumar alias Sharabi, who accompanied him, was carrying another firearm, which reportedly failed to fire due to a mechanical jam. After executing the murder, the two allegedly fled on a motorcycle driven by accused Aryan Sharma, who was waiting outside.

The prosecution alleged that the crime was executed at the behest of foreign-based handlers who were giving directions to local foot soldiers. They stated that accused Rohit Kumar alias Makhan and Dharminder Singh alias Goli allegedly coordinated with foreign-based handlers, while Gurmeet Singh alias Badsha allegedly arranged shelter and weapons for the shooters. Akash Kumar alias Mani and Sachin Silvester were allegedly involved in supplying firearms, while Ramu was accused of concealing weapons linked to the crime.

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{{^usCountry}} During the investigation, police also recovered 3 kg methamphetamine (ICE) and fake Indian currency notes worth ₹8 lakh from Tarn Taran. The prosecution claimed the recoveries were linked to the wider criminal network. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the investigation, police also recovered 3 kg methamphetamine (ICE) and fake Indian currency notes worth ₹8 lakh from Tarn Taran. The prosecution claimed the recoveries were linked to the wider criminal network. {{/usCountry}}

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The defence argued that several accused had no direct role in the murder and that the alleged recoveries and offences in Punjab should be tried separately. The court of special NDPS judge Raman Goklaney, however, held that the alleged murder, supply of weapons, shelter arrangements, drug trafficking and counterfeit currency activities prima facie formed part of the same transaction under Section 246(d) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), permitting a joint trial. It observed that separate trials could lead to duplication of evidence, delays and conflicting findings.

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The court, however, clarified that arguments concerning the individual roles of the accused would be examined during the trial and would not be prejudiced by the present order.

Directing an expeditious trial, the court said cross-examination of prosecution witnesses would not be deferred through repeated adjournments. If a defence counsel failed to appear or sought an adjournment despite a witness being present, the cross-examination on behalf of that accused would be treated as not conducted.

The court has summoned four prosecution witnesses for November 10, when all nine accused are to be produced through video conferencing.