Chandigarh college admissions: Second counselling to be held on August 23, 24

The second counselling for admission into different undergraduate centralised courses in Chandigarh colleges is scheduled to be held on August 23 and 24.

After the first counselling, a list of vacant seats in different courses was announced on Saturday, while the department of higher education on Sunday announced the provisional admission lists with allotted colleges for the second counselling. The list was prepared on the basis of merit and applicants’ college preferences.

While the counselling for UT pool (general category) candidates is scheduled to be held on August 23 (Tuesday), the counselling for general pool (outside UT) and all reserved categories in both the pools will be held on August 24.

Seats vacant after first counselling

After the first round of counselling, thousands of seats were left vacant in different courses and colleges of UT. As per the list issued by higher education department, 1,457 seats were vacant in bachelor of commerce (BCom), 1,356 seats in bachelor of science (BSc, non-medical), 701 seats in bachelors of computer application(BCA), and 519 seats in bachelors of business administration (BBA).

Only those applicants, who have been allotted a college during the first admission schedule, will be considered for the second counselling, if they have submitted their willingness for the same online.

Applicant can clear discrepancies on or before August 22 (Monday) on the director higher education (DHE) website. Moreover, in case the applicant does not clear the discrepancy before the stipulated time, he or she will not be granted admission to the concerned college.

Cut off goes down

In the admission list for the second counselling, the cut off for BCom for the general category in the general pool (outside UT) was 110.20% against the initial 110.74%. The highest percentage in BCom for outside UT pool (general category) is 115.14%.

For the UT pool (general category), the cut off is 54.6%, against 73.20% in the first counselling. Similarly, the highest percentage in this pool is 112.6% compared to 115.8% earlier. For BCA, the cut-off in the general pool (outside UT) for the general category dropped to 104.2%. For the first counselling, the cut-off was 106.8%.

Eleven colleges in Chandigarh are offering 21,240 seats, including 3,505 for postgraduate courses, 16,935 for undergraduate courses (6,930 centralised and 10,005 non-centralised) and 800 for post graduate diploma courses this year.