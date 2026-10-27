Chandigarh Congress galvanises 1,500 workers for Nov Delhi rally

The Chandigarh Congress committee has set a target of mobilising around 1,500 workers for the INDIA bloc’s rally in Delhi on November 1, with party leaders accusing the government of undermining democratic institutions and raising concerns over alleged vote theft.

The preparations were reviewed at a meeting attended by hundreds of workers at Congress Bhawan in Sector 35 on Monday. (HT Photo)

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The preparations were reviewed at a meeting attended by hundreds of workers at Congress Bhawan in Sector 35 on Monday. The meeting was chaired by Chandigarh Pradesh Congress Committee president HS Lucky and attended by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and Chandigarh in-charge Rajni Patil and AICC observer RS Bali.

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Addressing the gathering, Lucky said the rally was not merely a political event but an opportunity to raise a collective voice for protecting democracy, the constitution and citizens’ voting rights.

“The fight is not just about saving votes, but about saving the country’s democracy and constitution,” he said, referring to allegations of vote theft and complaints about names being deleted from electoral rolls.

Lucky assigned responsibilities to district presidents, block presidents, councillors, heads of frontal organisations and senior party leaders to ensure maximum participation. They were directed to contact workers in their respective areas, explain the purpose of the rally and make arrangements for their travel to Delhi.

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{{^usCountry}} Praising the unity of the workers, Rajni Patil said that she would convey the preparations and the workers’ enthusiasm to the party leadership in Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Praising the unity of the workers, Rajni Patil said that she would convey the preparations and the workers’ enthusiasm to the party leadership in Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

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RS Bali said the rally would mark the beginning of a wider public awareness campaign on alleged vote theft in Chandigarh.

BJP workers protest Kharge’s remarks against PM Modi, stopped by water cannons

Chandigarh, October 26

Chandigarh BJP workers on Monday marched towards Congress Bhawan in Sector 35 to protest against alleged derogatory remarks by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late father. Led by state BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra, the protesters marched from the party office in Sector 33. Police stopped them with barricades near the Akashvani Centre. The situation turned tense when workers attempted to cross the barricades, prompting police to use water cannons to disperse them. BJP leaders condemned the alleged remarks.

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